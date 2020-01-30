Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.94 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.99 EPS. Biogen updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 31.50-33.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $31.50-33.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded down $4.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $277.53. 1,600,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,484,995. Biogen has a 52-week low of $215.77 and a 52-week high of $338.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.07 and a 200 day moving average of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.09.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Standpoint Research cut shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.64.

Biogen announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

