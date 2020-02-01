Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Shares Gap Down to $50.90

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:BHVN) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $51.05, but opened at $50.90. Biohaven Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $48.45, with a volume of 75,871 shares.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Swann upped their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $67.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.47). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd will post -7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kimberly Gentile sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $208,673.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208,673.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Aguiar sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $114,146.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,544 shares of company stock worth $9,506,726. 23.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 23,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 41.5% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 146,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 42,896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 18.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 413,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,254,000 after buying an additional 157,079 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

