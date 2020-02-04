BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $3.50 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.35% from the company’s current price.

BioHiTech Global stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41. BioHiTech Global has a twelve month low of $1.54 and a twelve month high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.31.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative net margin of 193.11% and a negative return on equity of 176.04%. The business had revenue of $1.43 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in BioHiTech Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioHiTech Global by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste.

See Also: What is a support level?