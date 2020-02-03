BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) vs. Puxin (NASDAQ:NEW) Critical Contrast

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Puxin (NYSE:NEW) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Puxin’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $3.36 million 10.26 -$14.67 million N/A N/A Puxin $324.07 million 2.06 -$121.21 million N/A N/A

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Puxin.

Volatility and Risk

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 2.31, suggesting that its stock price is 131% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Puxin has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of Puxin shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Puxin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -193.11% -176.04% -13.50% Puxin -23.86% -129.24% -14.44%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BioHiTech Global and Puxin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 Puxin 0 1 2 0 2.67

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 112.50%. Puxin has a consensus target price of $28.43, suggesting a potential upside of 270.18%. Given Puxin’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Puxin is more favorable than BioHiTech Global.

Summary

BioHiTech Global beats Puxin on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioHiTech Global

BioHiTech Global, Inc. provides an environmentally friendly solution for food waste disposal. The Company, through its subsidiaries, BioHiTech America, LLC and BioHiTech Europe Limited, offers its customers various technologies integrating technological, biological and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction and/or reuse of organic waste. It has a distribution license to sell, lease, use, distribute and manufacture the Eco-Safe Digester product. The Eco-Safe Digester is a data-driven, network-based mechanical/biological technology, which transforms food waste into nutrient-neutral water that can be disposed of via conventional sanitary sewer systems. The Eco-Safe Digester may be used by businesses in food service, hospitality, healthcare, government, conference centers, education centers or stadiums. Its Internet enabled system, the BioHiTech Cloud, streams data from the digesters, collects information from system users and integrates business application data.

About Puxin

Puxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in China. It offers a range of K-12 and study-abroad tutoring programs designed to help students prepare for admission tests and applications for top schools, universities, and graduate programs in China and other countries. The company also provides group class courses; personalized tutoring courses; English tutoring services for children in kindergarten; and extra-curricular courses to students, such as painting, calligraphy, music, debate, and science, as well as offers Web-based and mobile-based platforms for K-12 tutoring services. In addition, it sells education materials; and provides advertisement, study consulting, and training services. As of March 31, 2018, the company had a network of 397 learning centers; and 4 schools providing extra-curricular education courses. Puxin Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.