BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Short Interest Update

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700,000 shares, a growth of 14.3% from the December 31st total of 7,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

BMRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 2.53. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $62.88 and a one year high of $100.13. The company has a market capitalization of $15.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.69 and a beta of 1.32.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Featured Article: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?