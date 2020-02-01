February 1, 2020
Bion Environmental Technologies (OTCMKTS:BNET) Shares Up 2.1%

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNET)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48, 666 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Bion Environmental Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNET)

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc develops patented and proprietary technology that provides environmental solutions to a source of pollution in agriculture and confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the United States and internationally. Its technology produces the reductions of nutrient releases to water and air, including ammonia from livestock waste streams.

