BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) Short Interest Update

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, an increase of 364.1% from the December 31st total of 6,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of BIONDVAX PHARMA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ BVXV opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. BIONDVAX PHARMA/S has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $13.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.98 and a 200 day moving average of $6.60.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:BVXV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.54). On average, research analysts anticipate that BIONDVAX PHARMA/S will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIONDVAX PHARMA/S Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which has completed Phase II clinical trials that is used for treating seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus.

