Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 211,988 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 1,944,450 shares.The stock last traded at $0.89 and had previously closed at $0.83.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Biopharmx in a report on Friday, December 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.35.

Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Biopharmx stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Biopharmx Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Barclays PLC owned about 1.23% of Biopharmx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Biopharmx (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and women's health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort, as well as alleviates the symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC).

