Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) Receives C$4.18 Average Price Target from Analysts

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$4.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Laurentian set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Securities lowered shares of Birchcliff Energy from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$4.50 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

Birchcliff Energy stock traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.80. 5,613,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,171. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.26. The firm has a market cap of $465.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05. Birchcliff Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.69 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$130.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$145.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0262 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.01%.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

