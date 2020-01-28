Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the December 31st total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Birks Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Birks Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) by 149.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,113 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Birks Group worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Birks Group stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. Birks Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $1.25.

Birks Group Company Profile

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, produces, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Other. The company offers designed products, as well as various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

