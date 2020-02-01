BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.52 Million

Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) will announce $291.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $293.50 million and the lowest is $288.67 million. BJ’s Restaurants posted sales of $280.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full year sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover BJ’s Restaurants.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BJRI. Guggenheim set a $47.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group set a $52.00 target price on BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $58,091.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 765.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 192,733 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 12,931 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,327,000. 98.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.78. The stock had a trading volume of 205,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,729. The company has a market capitalization of $762.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35. BJ’s Restaurants has a 1 year low of $32.62 and a 1 year high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of April 16, 2019, the company owned and operated 204 casual dining restaurants that offer dine-in, take-out, delivery, and party catering services in 27 states of Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and Washington.

