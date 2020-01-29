BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) Receives $28.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

NYSE BJ traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $20.88. 1,058,010 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.27. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $20.79 and a 52-week high of $29.41.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a net margin of 1.60% and a negative return on equity of 137.06%. BJs Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 63,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $1,693,080.45. Also, SVP William C. Werner sold 12,287 shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $329,660.21. Insiders have sold 139,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,719,797 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 42.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

