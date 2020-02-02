Black Diamond Group Ltd to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BDI. CIBC upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$2.60 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.74.

TSE:BDI opened at C$1.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Black Diamond Group has a 1 year low of C$1.51 and a 1 year high of C$2.75. The company has a market cap of $107.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.82.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

