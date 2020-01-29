Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) Short Interest Update

Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a drop of 12.2% from the December 31st total of 4,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 17,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,498.75. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 78.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Black Knight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Black Knight by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 15,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BKI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,535,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,875. Black Knight has a fifty-two week low of $48.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.67.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $299.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Black Knight will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.42.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

