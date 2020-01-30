Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $124.20 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) to report sales of $124.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $120.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $127.61 million. Black Stone Minerals reported sales of $246.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year sales of $507.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $493.00 million to $518.43 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $459.41 million, with estimates ranging from $436.00 million to $471.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $137.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Monday, January 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $62,367.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,417.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 352,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $295,000. 23.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Black Stone Minerals stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,725. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.41. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $18.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

About Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com