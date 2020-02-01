Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.50

Shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.56, with a volume of 8195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.

BSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Stone Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.62 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 48.19%. Research analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals LP will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 4,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $62,367.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,417.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $389,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 352,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,415.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Institutional investors own 23.93% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing