Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $231.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to post sales of $231.42 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blackbaud’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $230.79 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.47 million. Blackbaud posted sales of $221.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blackbaud will report full year sales of $895.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.07 million to $896.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $939.07 million, with estimates ranging from $937.00 million to $941.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Blackbaud.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $221.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens set a $92.00 target price on shares of Blackbaud and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.90. 11,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,057. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.95 and a beta of 1.15. Blackbaud has a 52-week low of $65.01 and a 52-week high of $97.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.58.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $124,700.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,291.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $165,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,209 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,678.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,846 shares of company stock worth $311,288. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 15,356 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $302,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

