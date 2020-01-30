Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Salisbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SAL) Head-To-Head Analysis

Blackhawk Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BHWB) and Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Blackhawk Bancorp has a beta of -0.02, suggesting that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salisbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blackhawk Bancorp 15.86% 11.57% 1.16% Salisbury Bancorp 20.90% 10.11% 0.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.7% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.1% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.8% of Blackhawk Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Salisbury Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Blackhawk Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blackhawk Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Salisbury Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Salisbury Bancorp has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.74%. Given Salisbury Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Salisbury Bancorp is more favorable than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Blackhawk Bancorp and Salisbury Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blackhawk Bancorp $43.67 million 2.25 $8.14 million N/A N/A Salisbury Bancorp $52.66 million 2.40 $10.98 million $3.93 11.39

Salisbury Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Blackhawk Bancorp.

Dividends

Blackhawk Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Salisbury Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Salisbury Bancorp pays out 28.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Salisbury Bancorp beats Blackhawk Bancorp on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Blackhawk Bancorp Company Profile

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. provides banking solutions. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The company offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. The company offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. The company offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The company offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. For 2017, the bank has an asset value of 720,622 USD. It has generated a net income of 6,200 USD in December 31, 2017. Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1881 and is based in Beloit, Wisconsin.

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans. In addition, it offers a range of fiduciary services, including trust and estate administration, wealth advisory, and investment management services to individuals, families, businesses, and institutions. Further, the company provides additional depositor related services consisting of landlord/tenant lease security accounts and services, merchant services, payroll services, ATM services, bank-by-phone services, Internet banking services, Internet bill pay services, person to person payments, bank to bank transfers, mobile banking services, and online financial management with account aggregation services, as well as cash management services, including remote deposit capture, ACH origination, wire transfers, and positive pay services. It operates through a network of 14 banking offices and 10 ATMs located in Litchfield County, Connecticut; Dutchess, Orange, and Ulster Counties, New York; and Berkshire County, Massachusetts. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut.