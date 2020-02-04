Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Blackline Safety Corp (CVE:BLN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

CVE:BLN opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.46 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.03. The company has a market capitalization of $338.07 million and a PE ratio of -34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Blackline Safety has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$7.40.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety monitoring device for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety monitoring device for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas cartridge for gas detection scenarios requiring only a single sensor, and multi-gas diffusion and pump cartridges for gas detection scenarios requiring up to five sensors; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations, communicates with G7x; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices periodically while also offering frequent testing to prove that gas sensors are fully functional.

