BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.88

Shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.88 and last traded at $13.86, with a volume of 1850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.41.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 764,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 34,160 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 10.5% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 639,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,664,000 after acquiring an additional 60,743 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 89.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 169,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after acquiring an additional 80,009 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the third quarter worth $2,165,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 259.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 117,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

