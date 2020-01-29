BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) Trading 0.1% Higher

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (NYSE:MYF) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.54 and last traded at $14.54, 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 22,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYF. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,887 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $785,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 40,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.52% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MYF)

BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund is a closed ended fixed income launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund was formed in February 28, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

