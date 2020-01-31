BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.26

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc (NYSE:MYJ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.26 and traded as high as $15.55. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 700 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 12.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 16.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 216,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,305 shares during the period. 11.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund (NYSE:MYJ)

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds