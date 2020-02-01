Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Blackrock North American Income (LON:BRNA)’s stock price traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 193 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 190.50 ($2.51), 54,061 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 46% from the average session volume of 100,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188.50 ($2.48).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 187.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 189.14. The firm has a market cap of $151.75 million and a PE ratio of 9.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 28th. Blackrock North American Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.41%.

Blackrock North American Income Company Profile (LON:BRNA)

BlackRock North American Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners