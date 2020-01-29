BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF) Shares Down 1.3%

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)’s share price dropped 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $28.63, approximately 5,324 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 10,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.18.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $851,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,324,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter.

