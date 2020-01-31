Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Update

Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,180,000 shares, a decrease of 10.8% from the December 31st total of 18,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $243,965,929.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 43,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners LLC now owns 623,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $22,322,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $45,295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Blackstone Group to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $60.25. 897,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,025. Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $32.39 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

