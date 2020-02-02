Blackstone Group’s (BX) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $53.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $61.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200-day moving average is $52.00.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 314.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $14,486,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 108,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $5,681,893.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,608,103 shares of company stock worth $311,151,291. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 11,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 118,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?