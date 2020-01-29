Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan Sells 25,540 Shares

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 25,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $212,492.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,242 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,093.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Bloom Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $2.44 and a 52-week high of $16.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.27.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bloom Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $45,000. Sepio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 60.1% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the period. 39.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

