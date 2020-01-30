Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Sells $375,186.00 in Stock

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $375,186.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bloom Energy stock opened at $8.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy Corp has a one year low of $2.44 and a one year high of $16.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 31.91% and a negative return on equity of 867.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on BE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 160.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,131 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 52,947 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $563,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter valued at about $380,000. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

