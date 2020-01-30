Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $7.85, but opened at $8.28. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 46,357 shares.

Specifically, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 473,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $3,099,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,530.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 44,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $375,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,556,049.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 723,751 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,329. Insiders own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Bloom Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $233.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.79 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 867.76% and a negative net margin of 31.91%. On average, equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 160.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,839,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,131 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 721.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,047,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,215 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 363.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,319,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,524 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 722,654 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Bloom Energy by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,037,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 52,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

See Also: What is Forex?