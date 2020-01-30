Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Update

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the December 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 955,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.27.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.77 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.96.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $967.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,689,000 after buying an additional 6,842,170 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 18,398 shares during the period.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?