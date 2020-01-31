Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.27.

NASDAQ BLMN opened at $20.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.27. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.33.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 89.62%. The business had revenue of $967.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 24.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 19,889 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 33,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1,618.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 18,398 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

