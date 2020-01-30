Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) Short Interest Up 21.7% in January

Blucora Inc (NASDAQ:BCOR) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the December 31st total of 1,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOR opened at $22.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.77. Blucora has a 1-year low of $18.40 and a 1-year high of $37.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $149.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.58 million. Blucora had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 2.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John S. Clendening sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $355,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blucora during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Blucora by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCOR. Barrington Research set a $36.00 price target on Blucora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded Blucora from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Blucora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About Blucora

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?