Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million for the quarter.

Shares of BCRH stock opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $60.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

