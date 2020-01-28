Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BCRH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the December 31st total of 8,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:BCRH opened at $6.89 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.24. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCRH. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 4.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 855,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 34,849 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 18.7% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

BCRH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

