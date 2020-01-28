Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) Earns Buy Rating from Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon reiterated their buy rating on shares of Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRSM. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Blue Prism Group from GBX 1,200 ($15.79) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. HSBC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Blue Prism Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,660 ($21.84).

LON:PRSM opened at GBX 1,671 ($21.98) on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,167.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,076.26. Blue Prism Group has a 52 week low of GBX 774.25 ($10.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,030 ($26.70). The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -20.66.

Blue Prism Group (LON:PRSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (104.96) (($1.38)) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX (98) (($1.29)) by GBX (6.96) (($0.09)). Analysts anticipate that Blue Prism Group will post -6.6000002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Blue Prism Group news, insider Alastair Bathgate sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,382 ($18.18), for a total transaction of £2,349,400 ($3,090,502.50).

Blue Prism Group Company Profile

Blue Prism Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the licensing of robotic process automation software in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital workforce platform; intelligent automation skills; and blue prism digital exchange for downloading disruptive and AI-enabled capabilities.

