bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer raised shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

NASDAQ:BLUE traded up $7.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.21. The company had a trading volume of 68,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,191. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.33.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.54) by ($0.19). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The company had revenue of $8.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.47 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that bluebird bio will post -13.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,424.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,977 shares of company stock worth $1,263,376 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

