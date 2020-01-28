Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) Short Interest Down 66.1% in January

Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,500 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the December 31st total of 214,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 150,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

BKEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

In other news, CFO D Andrew Woodward acquired 50,000 shares of Blueknight Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 55,559 shares in the company, valued at $63,337.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,140,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000. Invesco Ltd. owned 5.26% of Blueknight Energy Partners as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BKEP traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. 2,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,062. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.83. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $91.76 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.79%.

Blueknight Energy Partners Company Profile

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

