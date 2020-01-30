Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BPMC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a price target (down from ) on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Swann boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from to in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC traded down $2.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.57. 22,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,721. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $102.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.62.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.19) by $0.26. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,258.84% and a negative return on equity of 77.27%. The business had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $875,632.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,992,612.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock worth $2,754,440 in the last three months. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $387,621,000 after buying an additional 710,147 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,831,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,537,000 after purchasing an additional 194,837 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,436,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 525,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the last quarter.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

