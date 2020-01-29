Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Lifted to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Raymond James upgraded Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.77.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $65.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. Blueprint Medicines’s quarterly revenue was up 734.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares in the company, valued at $31,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 11,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $875,632.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,612.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,632 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.