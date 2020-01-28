Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It acquires apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets throughout the United States. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. is based in New York. “

Shares of BRG opened at $11.99 on Monday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the second quarter worth about $26,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 13.0% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (BRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com