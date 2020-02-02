BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of BMC Stock from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of BMC Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BMC Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

BMCH opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.94. BMC Stock has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $31.67.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $964.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

About BMC Stock

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

