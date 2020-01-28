BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $94.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BMRN. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,088. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -329.19 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $62.88 and a 12-month high of $100.13.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $254,115.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $253,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,916,563.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,940 shares of company stock worth $2,730,495 over the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,917,000 after acquiring an additional 285,203 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $568,000. Partner Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

