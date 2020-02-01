BMO Capital Markets Boosts Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Price Target to $9.50

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Celestica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Celestica from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

NYSE CLS opened at $9.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.42. Celestica has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.19%. Celestica’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celestica will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 25,368.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Celestica during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 24.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

