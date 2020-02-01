BMO Capital Markets Increases Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target to $362.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $348.00 to $362.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. Raymond James raised their target price on Mastercard from $325.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Mastercard from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.35.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $315.94 on Thursday. Mastercard has a twelve month low of $208.00 and a twelve month high of $327.09. The firm has a market cap of $318.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $308.11 and a 200-day moving average of $285.02.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $1,366,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 336,143 shares of company stock valued at $105,317,623 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.39% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

