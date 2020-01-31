BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Market Perform” Rating for Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the programmable devices maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

XLNX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xilinx in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.22.

XLNX stock traded down $2.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.55. The stock had a trading volume of 505,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,655. Xilinx has a 1-year low of $84.75 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.43.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $723.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the programmable devices maker to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Saar Gillai sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total value of $328,610.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $745,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,066,691 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,720,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,977,445 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $193,335,000 after buying an additional 262,446 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,066,539 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $104,276,000 after buying an additional 256,211 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 870,857 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,515,000 after buying an additional 88,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Xilinx by 2,219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 716,904 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $84,537,000 after buying an additional 685,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?