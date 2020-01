Bmo Eql Wgt Bnk Idx Etf (TSE:ZEB)’s share price dropped 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$29.58 and last traded at C$29.90, approximately 386,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 295,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.99.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.09.

Featured Story: Are analyst ratings accurate?