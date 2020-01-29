BMO Real Estate Investments (LON:BREI) Trading Down 1.6%

BMO Real Estate Investments Limited (LON:BREI) dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.19 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 87.20 ($1.15), approximately 177,838 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.60 ($1.17).

The company has a market cap of $209.66 million and a PE ratio of 67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.25, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.95.

In other BMO Real Estate Investments news, insider Alexa Henderson bought 118 shares of BMO Real Estate Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8,459 ($111.27) per share, with a total value of £9,981.62 ($13,130.26).

BMO Real Estate Investments Company Profile (LON:BREI)

BMO can trace its roots back to 1868, when Foreign & Colonial Investment Trust, the world's first investment trust was launched. In 2014 we became part of BMO Global Asset Management, and ultimately the BMO Financial Group, which has been helping millions of customers meet a spectrum of financial needs for almost 200 years.

