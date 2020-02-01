BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD)

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Partners raised Anheuser Busch Inbev from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BUD traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,048,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $73.57 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.52.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd now owns 9,100 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 75,957 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 12,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Recommended Story: Float