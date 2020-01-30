Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share (TSE:BEI)

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.67.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$37.96 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.75.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:BEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$1.04. The firm had revenue of C$114.66 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an open-ended real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is focused on the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership and development of multi-family residential communities within Canada. The Trust owns over 200 properties containing approximately 33,770 residential units within the Provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario and Quebec, representing over 30 million net rentable square feet.

