BOD Australia (ASX:BDA) Shares Up 3.7%

BOD Australia Ltd (ASX:BDA)’s share price shot up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.28 ($0.20) and last traded at A$0.28 ($0.20), 143,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.27 ($0.19).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of A$0.32 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.50 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

In other news, insider George Livery 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th.

BOD Australia Company Profile (ASX:BDA)

BOD Australia Limited operates as a developer, manufacturer, distributor, and marketer of plant-based medicinal cannabis, health and supplement products, and cosmetic solutions primarily in Australia. Its medicines portfolio includes Enterofytol for treating irritable bowel syndrome; and SediStress, which is used for the reduction of stress and anxiety.

